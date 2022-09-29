Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

GRAPHIC: Disorderly baseball fan punches, bites usher at MLB game

GRAPHIC: A disorderly baseball fan was caught on camera punching and biting an usher during a Washington Nationals game Tuesday night. (Source: SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – A disorderly baseball fan was caught on camera punching and biting an usher during a Washington Nationals game Tuesday night.

In the video, the man is seen being escorted out by three ushers. It’s unclear why the man was being escorted out in the first place, but other fans can be heard saying, “Get him out” on camera.

Eventually, the man punches one of the ushers in the face, which leads to a struggle between the two. The man then also bites the usher’s hand.

Two Metropolitan police officers intervene and manage to separate the man from the usher. The end of the video shows the man with blood trickling down his head.

The incident happened during the ninth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves.

According to Fox 5 DC, team officials said 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan was arrested on assault charges and was also given a five-year ban from Nationals Park.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force
Marion Police vehicle.
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues

Latest News

FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. A former NSA...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head
Samantha Bevans, 34.
Delay granted in trial of Palo woman accused of killing stepmother