Former Iowa Hawkeye Brad Banks to serve as honorary captain Saturday at Kinnick

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former University of Iowa quarterback Brad Banks will serve as an honorary captain on Saturday when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines at Kinnick.

Banks led the 2002 Iowa Hawkeyes team that won the Big Ten title with a perfect 8-0 record.

The university said more than 40 members of that 2002 team will be on campus this weekend for a reunion.

The 2002 team had a 10-2 overall record and played in the Orange Bowl against Southern California.

That year Banks had 2,573 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns, and finished as runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The university said Banks will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for the pregame coin toss for Saturday’s game.

