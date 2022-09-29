Former chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission resigns

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has resigned.

The Iowa City Press Citizen reports Amel Ali said she wishes the TRC well and that she thinks the group will function better without having to deal with past issues.

Her resignation comes after the chair of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors Royce Ann Porter said Ali insulted members of the Black community on a podcast called “Rock Hard Caucus.”

“What I heard, I literally said, ‘If they heard this, she wouldn’t be able to get a job in this city,” Porter told TRC members during a meeting in August.

In response, members of the commission called for Ali’s resignation.

The Iowa City Council ultimately decided to table a motion to remove her.

Ali apologized and asked for a ‘restorative justice process’ to heal wounds.

She is the second person to resign from the group since the podcast.

