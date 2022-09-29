Fabulous Fall Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No changes as we move forward. The forecast remains exactly the same. Mostly clear at night and mostly sunny during the day. This is true for the next nine days. The only two areas of difference will be a patchy frost chance again Thursday morning along with a slight chance for more clouds and possibly a shower on Tuesday. Overall until Ian moves off into the north Atlantic we are stuck weather-wise. Have a great night!

