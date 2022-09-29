Delay granted in trial of Palo woman accused of killing stepmother

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial of a woman who officials accused of killing her stepmother in July has been delayed, according to a judge’s order.

The judge for the case in the Benton County District Court approved a request by the defense for Samantha Bevans to have the case management conference, originally scheduled for Thursday, and trial delayed to a yet-to-be-determined date. The Benton County attorney did not resist the request, according to court filings.

The trial was originally scheduled for November 7. A new date will be determined by the court soon.

Bevans, 34, is accused of killing Jodie Bevans, 58, Samantha’s stepmother, along with an accomplice Tacoa Talley, 38. Jodie was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo. An autopsy was conducted on Bevans’ body on July 17. Officials say it ruled the manner of Bevan’s death a homicide.

In a criminal complaint, officials said Samantha Bevans made threats to harm Jodie, who was her stepmother. Investigators said they also found a note, written by Samantha, that listed for Thursday to, “Kill Jodie.”

Officials reported that a search warrant return on Snapchat also revealed Samantha had created a video in which she admitted to planning the killing. Witnesses also told law enforcement they had overheard Samantha describing the killing, with Jodie having been choked and suffocated with a pillow.

The criminal complaint also said Samantha admitted to police that she killed Jodie with an accomplice, which officials alleged was Talley.

Prosecutors recently filed a motion to clarify that they intend to try the two suspects separately, which was also granted by the court on Wednesday.

