Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

US ski mountaineer’s body found after Nepal expedition

Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and...
Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.(Instagram/Hilaree Nelson via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hilaree Nelson was known for extreme skiing and as a pioneer in the mountaineering community.

She was also known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.

Nelson hadn’t been seen since Monday while exploring Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth-highest mountain in the world.

By Wednesday, the 49-year-old’s body was found.

Last week, Nelson posted about the challenges of the trip along with pictures of the expedition.

In her post, she said she didn’t feel “as sure-footed on Manaslu” and mentioned the bad weather. She also said the journey was testing her resilience.

Nelson leaves behind two children and her partner, who was with her on this expedition.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13...
Missing 15-year-old in Buchanan County found safe
CRCSD accepts Noreen Bush's resignation
Cedar Rapids School District accepts superintendent’s resignation
Marion Police vehicle.
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Iowa teen appeals court order to pay restitution to family of alleged rapist

Latest News

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Police: 1 dead, person of interest arrested following shooting at Little Rock-area hospital
Dr. Scott Hopes, the Manatee County administrator, said on Wednesday he hopes people heeded...
Hurricane Ian: Official gives emotional message
FILE - Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park,...
Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams from people...
Better Business Bureau explains scams from fake cybersecurity investors
A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.
Webb telescope captures image of spiral galaxy