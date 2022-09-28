Updated ‘Voter Ready’ website launched ahead of Nov. 8th election

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate unveiled an updated website ahead of the November 8th general election.

The ‘Voter Ready’ educational initiative is designed to ensure all eligible Iowans are prepared for Election Day.

VoterReady.Iowa.gov is a place where Iowans can register to vote, download absentee ballot request forms, track the status of their request, look up polling places, and find important dates and deadlines for the election.

“I encourage all Iowans to have a plan for casting their ballot and VoterReady.Iowa.gov is the place to go to develop that plan,” Secretary Pate said. “The November 8 general election is less than six weeks away and voters are already requesting their absentee ballots. Let’s keep Iowa’s great track record of being one of the best states in the nation for voter participation.”

