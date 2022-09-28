Show You Care
Sunny and dry weather continues today, patchy frost possible again tonight

Plan on another sunny and dry Fall day. Look for highs into the lower 60s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on sunny and nice late September weather today. The wind continues to be lighter with each passing day and with ample sunshine, we’ll have a nice afternoon in the lower 60s. Tonight, a few patches of frost may be found once again. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, plan on sunny afternoons and clear nights. Temperatures should push back up to the lower 70s this weekend as dry conditions continue.

