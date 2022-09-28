Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

The purple M&M is making its debut, but not to all bags

The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M’s website and on some limited-edition...
The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M’s website and on some limited-edition packaging.(M&Ms via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The purple M&M is here, but not in the way you may think.

The purple peanut M&M is a new “spokes-candy” character, which is the first new one in a decade.

She sings and has a quirky, confident and slightly awkward personality.

Her debut comes with a song, “I’m Just Gonna Be Me,” which can be seen online and streamed on various platforms.

This doesn’t mean a purple M&M is coming to bags of peanut M&Ms though. The new character will appear in stores, on M&M’s website and on some limited-edition packaging.

Customers can specifically buy purple M&Ms online, however, which was an option that was already available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13...
Missing 15-year-old in Buchanan County found safe
CRCSD accepts Noreen Bush's resignation
Cedar Rapids School District accepts superintendent’s resignation
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Iowa teen appeals court order to pay restitution to family of alleged rapist
Marion Police vehicle.
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues

Latest News

File - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is lit up in pink lights for breast cancer...
Alliant Energy, Mercy Medical Center to light buildings in pink for breast cancer awareness month
Hurricane Ian has caused flooding in Key West.
VIDEO: Home flooded in Key West
Katie Couric arrives at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 at Spago in Beverly Hills,...
Katie Couric reveals she has breast cancer
Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, confers with an aide, while Ukraine...
Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry
Marquis Kennedy's family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a...
Police recruit dies after collapsing during defensive tactics training