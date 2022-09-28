Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Oxford Junction woman sentenced on federal tax charge

Income tax form
Witt received approximately $469,000 in payments.(KKTV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - A 48-year-old Oxford Junction woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for tax evasion after an investigation by the IRS.

According to court documents, Penny Lane Witt operated businesses under the names of Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service. In 2016 and 2017, an individual paid for multiple remodeling landscaping projects. Witt did not keep business records, did not have a business or individual bank account, and conducted all business and payroll expenses in cash.

In the two-year span, Witt would take checks from the individual, cash them at the customer’s bank, and not deposit them in a bank account, concealing any usual record of the gross income she received.

Witt received approximately $469,000 in payments. Witt reportedly admitted that she knew her legal duty to file tax returns for these years, and willfully chose not to file.

“Ms. Witt took advantage of a vulnerable person and cheated them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Charles Miller, “IRS Criminal Investigation recognizes the presence of fraud targeting elder Americans, and we will continue to combat these crimes and hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions.”

On top of the prison sentence, Witt was order to serve three years on supervised release and pay $75,849 to the IRS.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13...
Missing 15-year-old in Buchanan County found safe
Marion Police vehicle.
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues
CRCSD accepts Noreen Bush's resignation
Cedar Rapids School District accepts superintendent’s resignation
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Iowa teen appeals court order to pay restitution to family of alleged rapist

Latest News

Michelle Allene Brashear
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
New Marion Library nears much anticipated opening after multiple delays
John O'Brien
Wapello County man charged with possession and sex offender registry violations
Save CR Heritage Walking Tour
Save CR Heritage Walking Tour