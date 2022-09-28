Man hits platelet donation milestone but donation center says they need more donations ahead of Hurricane Ian

MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Every two weeks Sammi Scott of Mechanicsville sits in a chair for nearly 1.5hr to donate platelets.

“The first of the year in January, I call them and set up my appointments for the whole year,” he said.

Tuesday, Scott made his 500th donation to Impact Life in the Northeast part of Cedar Rapids. Scott had been donating since 1999. Kirby Winn, the Public Relations manager, said over the last two years they’ve had 130,000 donors; only 31 of those donors were over 500 donations. He also hosts three different blood donations throughout the year as well.

“It’s something the lord has allowed me to do without hurting anybody else,” he said.

It’s the giving that instills a sense of pride, but for Impact Life, donations like his are needed even more as Hurricane Ian approaches.

“Even before the storm hits, people in the region have other things in the region that they need to do,” said Winn.

Winn said hurricanes shut down blood and platelet donation sites as people evacuate and then rebuild after the storm.

“It all means that the rate of donations in the area of the hurricane is less than it should be,” he said.

Winn wants to make sure enough donations are ready and available for Florida hospitals. Doing so, means more people are going to need to take the time to donate.

“My goal was to hit 66 gallons when I turn 66, but I won’t make it,” said Scott. “I’ll make it by the end of December of next year if I keep doing what I’m doing.”

