Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County.

On September 27th, Brashear left eh hospital against medical advice and in violation of the detainer.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 319-892-6100 or the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

