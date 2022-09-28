Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Kirkwood Community College and Eastern Iowa Airport announce funding for new Aviation Maintenance Technology program

The money will be used to renovate an existing hanger at the airport, creating classroom space,...
The money will be used to renovate an existing hanger at the airport, creating classroom space, a workshop and access to airport facilities.(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood college announced nearly one million dollars in funding for their new Aviation Maintenance Technology program today. The program is set to create around 100 new jobs.

After years of working together, Kirkwood Community College and the Eastern Iowa Airport announced Wednesday they received funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to fund their new ‘Aviation Maintenance Technology program.

”It’s exciting. It feels very rewarding. That all that work over the last few years and powering through the pandemic, that we’re on the doorstep of having students fill the halls of the hanger,” said Marty Lenss, Eastern Iowa Airport Director.

The money will be used to renovate an existing hanger at the airport, creating classroom space, a workshop and access to airport facilities.

And although the first class of students won’t start until 2023, students are already ready to get started.

Jarrett Bohlken graduated from Prairie in 2020. Aviation has a long history in his family.

”I’ve gone on planes, hundreds of them my whole life. I love traveling and getting out. And also, my grandpa is an aircraft mechanic. He’s been doing that, and I’ve been able to be out there working on planes so being with planes my whole life is really what drew me to it,” said Bohlken.

He said it’s nice to have a program so close to home.

”I don’t have to go anywhere else or spend a whole bunch of money. I can stay local and be with my family, be with my friends and also get an education. Do what I want to do,” said Bohlken.

And these future students said they’re anxious for the program to take off.

”Definitely excitement. It’s a great space for sure. Great aircraft hanger that they’re going to be able to fill with a bunch of special students,” said Benjamin Coffman, a prospective student.

”I’m feeling like it’s going to be pretty fancy. I’m not gonna lie, it looks really nice in here. But, I’m just excited to get out here and work on some planes,” said Bohlken.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13...
Missing 15-year-old in Buchanan County found safe
Marion Police vehicle.
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues
CRCSD accepts Noreen Bush's resignation
Cedar Rapids School District accepts superintendent’s resignation
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Iowa teen appeals court order to pay restitution to family of alleged rapist

Latest News

Grinnell
Grinnell National Poll shows Americans think abortion should be guaranteed right
Marion Library
New Marion Library set to open soon
Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed...
Henry Dinkins files motion to push trial back; prosecution resists
Michelle Allene Brashear
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order