Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans

By Scott Saville
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson.

Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson.

“He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off the field,” said former Jefferson player Maurice Wright. “He would always check up on us. Anything we needed he was always there.”

