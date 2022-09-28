Show You Care
Henry Dinkins files motion to push trial back; prosecution resists

Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed...
Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed to serve a lengthy prison term on Illinois drug charges days before he allegedly killed the 10-year-old girl, but was allowed to remain free on bond until a plea hearing.(Clinton County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with killing a child in the Clinton area has filed a motion to push his trial back.

Henry Dinkins is charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Police found cleaning supplies and an ax with blood on it in the trunk of his car. Her remains were found in March of last year near DeWitt.

In March, Dinkins filed for a change of venue - citing too much pre-trial publicity. The motion was granted and the trial was moved to Linn County.

Now, Dinkins’ defense has filed a motion to push back his trial, citing the need for more time to review court documents and prep for the trial.

The prosecution has filed a resistance to this motion, saying a delay would “almost certainly cause the necessity for a new prosecution team on a very complex case” and that the passing of time “may affect the ability to locate witnesses as well as their memories of the event.”

If convicted Dinkins faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

