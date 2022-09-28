Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law.

Court documents say Robert James Smith, 58, stopped a motorcyclist for speeding on Interstate 80 on September 25, 2017. The motorcyclist pulled over in Cedar County, got off the motorcycle and raised his hands.

Documents say Smith then walked over to the motorcyclist and hit him in the chin area with an open palm strike, which caused him to fall back over the motorcycle. Smith then knelt and handcuffed him. Dash-cam video shows the incident described in the court documents.

In a guilty plea, Smith admitted he used unreasonable force and disregarded the law during the incident.

The case went to a jury trial in July, but a verdict was not reached.

Sentencing to this plea has not been set.

