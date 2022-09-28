Cedar Rapids Ingredion workers to picket at company’s Illinois headquarters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After nearly two months on strike, union workers say they’re taking their picketing to Ingredion’s headquarters in Westchester, Illinois.

Workers with Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said they plan to deliver a list of demands to Ingredion management on Oct. 6 when they picket alongside Chicago BCTGM members.

The Cedar Rapids union workers have been on strike since August 1.

Ingredion has met with union members several times over the past month, but workers say little progress has been made on a potential agreement.

Negotiations were expected to resume last week, but were put on hold instead after Ingredion arrived escorted by six-armed security guards. Union workers said the move was a show of intimidation and a sign of disrespect. However, Ingredion said the guards were for security, as employees had received about 100 threats of violence since Aug. 1.

Ingredion said it has made numerous proposals, but union workers have shared concerns over whether the pay increases were enough, along with concerns about potential 12-hour shifts, forced overtime and diminished healthcare offerings.

