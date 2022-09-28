Alliant Energy, Mercy Medical Center to light buildings in pink for breast cancer awareness month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center said it will light its campus in pink for breast cancer awareness month throughout October.

It’s partnering with Alliant Energy, which will also light its downtown building in pink, starting on Oct. 1.

Mercy Medical staff said the pink lights serve as a visible reminder of the importance of early detection.

“Breast cancer is most treatable and curable when detected in its earliest stages,” Mercy Medical staff said in a press release. “Even so, breast cancer claims more than 40,000 lives each year. This number can be reduced with early detection through clinical breast exam and mammography.”

Throughout October, Mercy is inviting people to drive by to see the lights displayed at its main hospital entrances and at the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center.

Alliant Energy and Mercy will also give away pink LED light bulbs in Greene Square Park at the finish line of this year’s “Especially for You” Rage Against Breast Cancer on Oct. 9.

Staff encourage people who receive the light bulbs to put them in their front porch lights throughout the month of October.

