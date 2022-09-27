Washington man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child pornography charge

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 64-year-old man was sentenced to 180 months in prison on Monday following a plea agreement to a charge of Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

According to court documents, Kendal Duane Letcher was allowing others to download child pornography that he made available. Letcher admitted to viewing child pornography for the past 10 years and utilizing the file-sharing system since 2014. Investigators found that Letcher had amassed 3,785 images and 485 videos containing child sex abuse.

On top of his prison sentence, Letcher was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to each of his 4 victims.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

