Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Washington man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child pornography charge

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa...
Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 64-year-old man was sentenced to 180 months in prison on Monday following a plea agreement to a charge of Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

According to court documents, Kendal Duane Letcher was allowing others to download child pornography that he made available. Letcher admitted to viewing child pornography for the past 10 years and utilizing the file-sharing system since 2014. Investigators found that Letcher had amassed 3,785 images and 485 videos containing child sex abuse.

On top of his prison sentence, Letcher was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to each of his 4 victims.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13...
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 15-year-old
Fire is seen at Country View in North Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
Joensy's in Center Point.
Jonesy’s owners cite family needs as reason to close, or sell, Center Point staple
Smith was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison.
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant

Latest News

After an uptick in electric bike thefts near the University of Iowa campus, public safety...
Univ. of Iowa Public Safety officials provide bike protection information after recent surge in thefts
Catherine McCauley Center forms new partnership to help furnish refugee housing
Catherine McCauley Center forms new partnership to help furnish refugee housing
A church building in Iowa City has been demolished months after a fire destroyed it.
Demolition crews bring down remains of Iowa City Church destroyed in June fire
Meta has disabled a network of fake accounts that spread false information and Russian...
Meta disables network of fake accounts spreading Russian propaganda in parts of Europe