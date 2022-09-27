Univ. of Iowa Public Safety officials provide bike protection information after recent surge in thefts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After an uptick in electric bike thefts near the University of Iowa campus, public safety officials are sending out information in order for individuals to take the proper precautions.

Safety tips include:

Always lock your e-bike/motor vehicle . Use a high-quality lock, and be sure to lock your bike frame and wheel to fixed, approved bike racks. Using multiple locks can also serve as a deterrent.

Register your bike on campus using Bike Index . Creating a record with the make, model, photo, and serial number of your bike will make it easier to report your property stolen, and easier for law enforcement to return it to you if it is located.

Balance protection and visibility. Lock your bike in a moderately busy area with high visibility rather than an isolated location. Avoid leaving your bike unattended in the same area for multiple days without checking on it.

Consider investing in a small tracking device for your bike and place it in an inconspicuous location.

Consider removing the battery to make it less appealing to thieves.

Report suspicious activity near bike racks immediately by calling the UI Department of Public Safety (319-335-5022) or by using the text feature on the by calling the UI Department of Public Safety (319-335-5022) or by using the text feature on the Rave Guardian App

These incidents remain under investigation.

If you have information that could be helpful, please call the UI Department of Public Safety at 319-335-5022.

