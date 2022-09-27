This week’s Kid Captain makes ‘Hawkeye Wave’ song selection

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kid Captain for this week, Adam Arp, has selected the song “One Shining Moment” for the Hawkeye Wave song for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

The University of Iowa made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, saying the Williamsburg teen specifically choose the song in memory of Adam’s friend Tate Schaefer, known for his “Tater Tough” movement. Schaefer, also of Williamsburg, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in December 2018. He died in March 2021.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

The wave tradition began at Kinnick in 2017 and sees fans, athletes and coaches from both teams stop to wave at patients and their families inside the hospital.

Originally, the University of Iowa asked fans to vote for a new song to play during the wave, but it later decided to leave the choice up to the kid captains.

