Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage...
Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old youth was killed and four other students were wounded in a shooting near a northwest Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage.

Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing.

Police said a 14-year-old shot in the chest died at Einstein Medical Center.

A 17-year-old shot in the arm and leg and a 14-year-old shot in the thigh were listed in stable condition.

A fourth victim was taken to a hospital, and another student grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13...
Missing 15-year-old in Buchanan County found safe
Fire is seen at Country View in North Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
Joensy's in Center Point.
Jonesy’s owners cite family needs as reason to close, or sell, Center Point staple
Smith was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison.
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant

Latest News

The Humane Society said 275 dogs were rescued from a dogfighting operation.
Humane Society: 275 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation
i9 Fact Check: Ad distorts Sen. Mathis’ position on police funding
i9 Fact Checker: Ad distorts Sen. Mathis’ position on police funding
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches...
Law enforcement launches project to crack down on speeding as Dubuque mourns lives lost
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches...
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches week-long project to crack down on speeding