Police take fake school threats seriously as swatting trends across the country

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Several school threat hoaxes have happened across the country this month sending families, students and teachers into unnecessary panic.

Thankfully threats haven’t been as prevalent in Iowa. There was one incident last week in New Hampton where police received reports of a possible shooting. In that case there was no credible evidence, and a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with threat of terrorism. It’s an example of how seriously hoaxes of this nature are taken.

”Across the country we’ve seen some of these trends kind of come back around,” said Tom Daubs, a police officer in Marion.

It’s known as ‘swatting,’ making an empty threat to bring a large law enforcement presence to a given location.

Daubs is the school resource officer at Linn-Mar in Marion. And while there hasn’t been a hoax threat there, he says the repercussions of threats like this are steep.

”When there’s a situation like that and if we can find out whose behind it there’s some pretty serious consequences whether it be a terrorism charge or harassment in the first degree. We want people to realize if you do something like that it’s not going to be a good day for you when we find out whose behind it,” said Daubs.

That being said the department takes all threats seriously, and doesn’t want people to hesitate saying something if they see something.

”For the most part people in this area do a really good job if they get wind of something or they thought they heard something, thought they had seen something, they’re going to reach out and they’re going to contact the proper authorities,” Daubs said.

It allows law enforcement to investigate and get to the bottom of a threat, real or fake.

Sadly the trend doesn’t appear to be slowing down. News outlets of out Massachusetts reported as many as 20 schools in that state received bomb threats Tuesday morning alone. Several schools were locked down for hours before investigators found those threats were not credible.

