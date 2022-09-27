New sculpture installed outside Mercy Medical Center’s Hall-Perrine Cancer Center

Show You Care
By Emily Schrad
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new sculpture outside Mercy Medical Center’s Hall-Perrine Cancer Center is looking to bring hope to those fighting their toughest battles.

Staff celebrated the installation of the “Arc of Peace” Monday afternoon. The piece faces the cancer center so patients can see it while receiving treatments.

The long legs of the sculpture represent rising above life’s challenges and the different colored origami cranes each represent a different kind of cancer.

Lorri Acott, the artist behind the ‘Arc of Peace’ said she hopes people get joy and hope from the sculpture.

”It’s really meaningful. It moves my heart that so many people are committed to making this happen and that are touched by it. Because that’s what I want to do. I want to touch people’s hearts and transform whatever they’re going through into something beautiful and hopeful,” said Acott.

The ‘Arc of Peace’ is also made of cast aluminum and has lights at the base. Because the sculpture is made of aluminum it will take on the color of the light.

It’s set to light up pink in October for Brest Cancer awareness month.

