Miller-Meeks & Bohannan square off in District 1 debate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democratic opponent Christina Bohannan squared off in a contentious debate on Iowa Public Television.

Representative Marriannette Miller-Meeks is seeking another term in Congress in a newly drawn district that includes Iowa City, the Quad Cities, and Keokuk. Her opponent, Democrat Christina Bohannan, is a state representative and law professor at the University of Iowa.

The two debated over topics including immigration, the economy, and student loan forgiveness.

Both notably pushed back against the other’s view on the heated topic of abortion. Miller-Meeks co-sponsored a Republican effort to ban abortions in America after 15 weeks except in the case of incest, rape, or if a mother’s life is in danger.

“...And I think that’s a position that is held by many in the United States, and I think the majority, and it’s not the extreme position of what we were also asked to support which almost every single Democrat in the House supported and that was abortion on demand up until the time of birth and even after birth,” said Miller-Meeks.

But Bohannan says Miller-Meeks had earlier supported a much more restrictive abortion ban starting at the moment of conception. Bohannan says she does not support any added abortion rights that weren’t allowed before Roe v. Wade was struck down.

“Both of those bills will put women’s lives at risk and both of those would throw doctors in jail for providing health care that is legal in this country for nearly half a century. So I support Roe versus Wade,” said Bohannan.

The midterm elections take place on November 8th, 2022.

