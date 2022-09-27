Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Supply chain issues are forcing the Marion Police Department to make changes to its newest fleet of squad cars. The Department has always had blue police cars. That’s not going to be the case for new vehicles the department gets for the foreseeable future.

Some may remember when Marion officers drove blue Ford Crown Victoria’s in the 1990′s. Since then they’ve moved on to blue Ford Explorer SUV’s.

Officer Tom Daubs says blue has always been the department’s traditional color for its vehicles. The department typically switches out it’s cars about every four years. Right now supply chain issues mean they’ll be switching to black.

”It is really, really, really hard to get navy blue police cars now so we’ve started to switch over to black and I imagine the next couple of cars will be black as well just because it’s easier to get,” Daubs explained.

Officer Daubs drives a white SUV marked for a school police officer since he is the School Resource Officer at Linn-Mar. He says even getting the black vehicles can take more than a year.

