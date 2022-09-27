Show You Care
Iowa City man sentenced for conspiracy and distribution of meth resulting in death

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 50-year-old man from Iowa City pled guilty to charges of Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Distribution of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine Resulting in Death.

First responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to an unconscious man who had ingested meth he received from Hojka. Investigators say Eric Johnathan Hojka had been obtaining methamphetamine for several months and was distributing it.

Hojka was sentenced to 240 months in prison following a plea agreement.

