Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Husband reports wife missing; car found in different state, authorities say

Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is currently missing.(Brazoria County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are working with police in Louisiana to locate a missing junior high school teacher after her car was found in New Orleans.

Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen since.

WVUE reports that the 48-year-old teacher was driving a Lexus RX 300 with Texas license plates, which was recently located in New Orleans.

However, Reynolds was not found with her car, and authorities said the junior high school teacher has not made contact with family or friends since going missing.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said it wasn’t immediately clear if Reynolds has a connection to the New Orleans area.

Reynolds is a teacher at Fairview Junior High in the Alvin Independent School District.

The school district shared the following statement regarding the situation:

“The safety and security of our students and staff are of utmost importance to Alvin ISD. We were made aware that one of our employees, Michelle Reynolds, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time. If you have any information, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.”

Alvin is a small town of approximately 27,000 people south of Houston.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13...
Missing 15-year-old in Buchanan County found safe
Fire is seen at Country View in North Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
Joensy's in Center Point.
Jonesy’s owners cite family needs as reason to close, or sell, Center Point staple
Smith was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison.
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant

Latest News

Police arrested Taz Marshall Whittemore after they say they tracked his winning lottery ticket...
Police: Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest of car theft suspect
FILE - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says he will “proudly support” legislation to...
McConnell backs post-Jan. 6 revisions to elections law
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County...
In Alex Jones trial, parents testify of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term