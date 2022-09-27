Show You Care
Hundred gather for anti-government protests in Iran after woman dies in police custody

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated...
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, that it summoned Britain's ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets, amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of the young woman in police custody. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Protests continued across Iran on Sunday, despite a government crackdown and state media reports claiming that demonstrators have put an end to their rallies.

The protests, now in their tenth day, were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a hospital three days after being apprehended by the morality police in Tehran and taken to a “re-education center” for not abiding by the state’s hijab rules.

Protests have since then taken place in more than 40 cities, including the capital Tehran, with dozens reportedly killed in clashes with security forces. At least 1,200 were arrested, according to state-backed media.

Rallies that started with calls for justice for Amini’s death have morphed into a larger protest, uniting an array of social factions and classes, with many calling for the fall of the regime.

