First Frost

By Joe Winters
Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again the weather stays quiet. While we watch the progression of Hurricane Ian toward the Florida coast our pattern has stagnated. Clear skies at night leads to sunshine throughout the day. This will not change through the middle of next week. Frost is the weather word to pay attention to tonight and tomorrow morning. It appears it is likely. If you have some tender vegetation you may want to cover it up to keep it growing. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

