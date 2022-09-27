Fine Fall Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No weather issues this week as fall is in full swing across the state. Thanks to Hurricane Ian the weather pattern across Iowa will remain tranquil. One item of note however will be overnight lows on Wednesday morning. There is a potential for some frost as readings drop into the 30s. 60s are with us for afternoon highs until the weekend when the 70s are back. Have a great night.

