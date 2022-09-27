Finalists for Cedar Falls Police Chief named

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two candidates have been announced as finalists for the Cedar Falls Police Chief position.

Captain Mark Howard and Captain Jeff Sitzmann were named as finalists for the job after the City of Cedar Falls narrowed seven applicants down to two.

Howard has a Masters in Public Policy from the Unversity of Northern Iowa. He was a Sergeant in the Iowa National Guard from 1986 to 1999 and an officer for Waverly’s Police Department from 1997 to 2007 before joining Cedar Falls Public Safety. Howard’s been an Officer, Lieutenant, Public Safety Captain, and now Interim Police Chief since joining Cedar Falls Public Safety in 2007.

Captain Jeff Sitzmann ahs a Bachelor’s in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Iowa State University. He was a Wood Burry County Correctional Officer from 1995 to 1996 before joining Cedar Falls Public Safety. Since joining in 1996, Sitzmann has been an Officer, Lieutenant, Public Safety Captain, and is the current Administrative Captain.

The City will conduct additional interviews with Howard and Sitzmann involving local law enforcement, co-workers, and the community. There will also be a public meet and greet that is expected to occur on October 11th and 12th.

The Director of Public Safety is expected to make a recommendation to the Mayor and City Administrator in late October.

