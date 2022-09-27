Dubuque man enters plea agreement following a slew of charges

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man facing multiple charges relating to a 2020 crime spree has entered an Alford plea deal.

In 2020, Shawn Turner Sr. was charged with shooting a good samaritan who intervened after Turner harassed a mother and daughter to come with him. The two men were then in a struggle before Turner allegedly shot the man in the leg.

Police say traffic camera footage also showed Turner breaking into several cars on Jackson street before the shooting happened.

As a result of the plea agreement, Turner will not be charged with Attempted Murder or Public Intoxication.

Turner will now be charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Burglary in the 3rd Degree.

The state has recommended a total of 12 years of incarceration with 2-5 years of probation. The defense will join that recommendation.

