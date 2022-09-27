Dubuque man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 19-year-old Dubuque man has been charged after engaging in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old.

In January 2021, a Washington Middle School Resource Officer was notified of a potential sexual relationship between a 12-year-old student and Pete Michael Weaver. Investigators obtained permission from the student’s parents to conduct a search of the student’s bedroom and phone. The phone provided text message conversations confirming the relationship.

Investigators found pictures of the two of them together as well as a photograph of Weaver exposing himself.

In an interview with police, the student confirmed that they were in a relationship and that Weaver knew about her age. The student also confirmed sexual activity between the two of them. Weaver confirmed this when being interviewed by police as well.

Weaver was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree and Dissemination and Exhibition of Obscene Material to Minors.

