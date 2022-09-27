Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Law enforcement launches project to crack down on speeding as Dubuque mourns lives lost

By Libbie Randall
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The extra speed, the decreased time it takes you to get from point A to point B, is not worth the loss of a life. That’s the message law enforcement wants to get out to people everywhere, but especially in Dubuque County. That’s why they are taking this week to increase patrol and putting an emphasis on speeding citations and warnings.

Iowa State Trooper Drew Wilgenbusch has been on the beat for over a year in Dubuque County. This week, having even more law enforcement out along side him and other troopers, means more help to decrease and eventually prevent speeding and fatality crashes.

“State Patrol, we only have so many troopers and we definitely rely on the help from county deputies, state police officers, DNR, absolutely anybody that’s willing to help out, we’ll take it,” said Wilgenbusch.

The project was brought on because of the increase of vehicle fatalities the are has seen recently. In 2022 alone, they have had 8 accidents that resulted in 11 deaths.

The most recent, claimed the lives of three teenagers.

Chloe Lucas’s parents still mourn their loss. They hope this project can bring awareness to the extreme dangers of speeding.

“To save one other life, just one other life and one other family from going through what we’ve gone through due to senseless driving and reckless driving is all we can hope for,” said Tess Lucas.

Trooper Wilgenbusch says efforts like this aren’t just about the increase in patrol, but the increase of accountability among everyone in the area.

“It’s pretty common for me going to a small town, and say I make 3 or 4 stops for seatbelt, it doesn’t take long for that small town to make calls to businesses, friends saying hey watch out there’s a trooper in town stopping for seatbelts, put on your seatbelts,” said Wilgenbusch.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13...
Missing 15-year-old in Buchanan County found safe
Fire is seen at Country View in North Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
Joensy's in Center Point.
Jonesy’s owners cite family needs as reason to close, or sell, Center Point staple
Smith was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison.
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant

Latest News

i9 Fact Check: Ad distorts Sen. Mathis’ position on police funding
i9 Fact Checker: Ad distorts Sen. Mathis’ position on police funding
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches...
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches week-long project to crack down on speeding
Kyle Young
Capitol rioter gets 7 years in federal prison
Swatting
Police take fake school threats seriously as swatting trends across the country