Demolition crews bring down remains of Iowa City Church destroyed in June fire

Demolition crews brought down what was left of Iowa City Church of Christ Tuesday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A church building in Iowa City has been demolished months after a fire destroyed it.

Demolition crews brought down what was left of the Iowa City Church of Christ building Tuesday morning.

No one was injured in the June 25 fire, but the building was devastated.

At the time, church leaders suspected lightning may have sparked it, as a storm was in the area at the time it started.

A neighboring business also sustained electrical damage at the time.

