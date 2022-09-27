Cedar Rapids School District accepts superintendent’s resignation

Show You Care
CRCSD accepts Noreen Bush's resignation(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids school board members officially accepted superintendent Noreen Bush’s resignation on an emotional Monday evening.

Noreen Bush handed in her resignation last week, shortly after stepping away from her role for medical leave. Bush has been battling cancer for the last 2 and a half years while serving as superintendent. She first took on the role in February 2020 when the board unanimously approved a three-year contract with her. Bush was named Superintendent of the year last year.

On Monday. the board discussed the matter with Bush joining the meeting remotely. Bush asked the board to officially accept her resignation, which goes into effect next June. She says she hopes a miracle lands in her lap, and that she’s able to continue serving the district next summer.

Board members accepted the resignation with several paying tribute to Bush first.

The board plans to have a new superintendent hired by July 1st, 2023.

