Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency offers free compost all October

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People will be able to stock up on compost for free in October.

The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency announced it will be giving away compost for free all month long while supplies last.

The Solid Waste Agency said its compost is nutrient rich soil amendment that is great for lawns, gardens and stormwater management.

The agency said it’s also not putting a limit on how much customers can take, but it’s not taking rain checks. Wood chips will also be available for no charge.

The free compost will only be available at the agency’s location at 2250 A Street SW in Cedar Rapids during the month of October.

That location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

