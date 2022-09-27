Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency offers free compost all October

(Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People will be able to stock up on compost for free in October.

The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency announced it will be giving away compost for free all month long while supplies last.

The Solid Waste Agency said its compost is nutrient rich soil amendment that is great for lawns, gardens and stormwater management.

The agency said it’s also not putting a limit on how much customers can take, but it’s not taking rain checks. Wood chips will also be available for no charge.

The free compost will only be available at the agency’s location at 2250 A Street SW in Cedar Rapids during the month of October.

That location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13...
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 15-year-old
Fire is seen at Country View in North Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
Joensy's in Center Point.
Jonesy’s owners cite family needs as reason to close, or sell, Center Point staple
Smith was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison.
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant

Latest News

Illinois family's Stranger Things themed Halloween decorations go viral
Illinois family's Stranger Things themed Halloween decorations go viral
Some Iowa breweries say they are concerned about the possibility of a beer shortage.
CO2 shortage impacting Iowa breweries
Some Iowa breweries say they are concerned about the possibility of a beer shortage.
Iowa breweries face beer shortage
Thousands gathered for a state funeral for Japan's longest serving prime minister.
Thousands gather for funeral for former Japan Prime Minister