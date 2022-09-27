Show You Care
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for...
Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I on April 14, 2021, for charges related to the January 6th insurrection in Washington D.C.(Polk County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who admitted to taking part in the assault of a police officer as part of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after the judge called him one of the most serious offenders on that day.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Kyle Young a “one man wrecking ball” as she sentenced him to prison. She gave him credit for the 17 months he’s been held since his arrest, meaning he likely will serve nearly six years in prison.

Young cried as he apologized to D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and said he wished he could take back his actions of that day.

