Another nice day, watch for frost tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on dry and quiet weather to continue here this week. The wind won’t be quite as gusty today, though a few gusts over 20mph may still occur from late morning through late afternoon. Plan on clear and calm conditions the next few nights and with lows down in the 30s, areas of frost may occur. Due to tropical conditions in the southeast United States, our weather pattern remains blocked for the next 10 days. Look for sunny days and clear nights.

