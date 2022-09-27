Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Another nice day, watch for frost tonight

Plan on a cool, mostly sunny Tuesday. Areas of frost may occur tonight!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on dry and quiet weather to continue here this week. The wind won’t be quite as gusty today, though a few gusts over 20mph may still occur from late morning through late afternoon. Plan on clear and calm conditions the next few nights and with lows down in the 30s, areas of frost may occur. Due to tropical conditions in the southeast United States, our weather pattern remains blocked for the next 10 days. Look for sunny days and clear nights.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13...
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 15-year-old
Fire is seen at Country View in North Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
Joensy's in Center Point.
Jonesy’s owners cite family needs as reason to close, or sell, Center Point staple
A Dubuque restaurant closed its doors after more than 70 years. Pusateri's Restaurant...
Pusateri’s restaurant in Dubuque closes after more than 70 years

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, September 27th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
Fine Fall Weather
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, September 26
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, September 26