Williamsburg 15-year-old to be Kid Captain when Iowa takes on Michigan Saturday

Williamsburg 15-year-old Adam Arp is this week’s Kid Captain for Saturday’s game between the...
Williamsburg 15-year-old Adam Arp is this week’s Kid Captain for Saturday’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines.(University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Williamsburg 15-year-old Adam Arp is this week’s Kid Captain for Saturday’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

This week the hospital is recognizing Adam Arp, who has spent his entire life under the care of the hospital.

In a profile on the hospital’s website, staff said Arp contends with Spina Bifida, a birth defect that happens when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly, along with other conditions.

Arp is a big Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and he’ll be providing the team a boost when he serves as Kid Captain on Saturday.

See his full profile here.

