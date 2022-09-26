Voting is in, Blank Park Zoo announces giraffe calf’s name

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Blank Park Zoo has released the winning name for its male giraffe calf that was born on Sept. 7.

The zoo said voters chose Bakari as the calf’s name, with a whopping 37 percent of the vote. More than 3,100 people voted.

“Bakari means hopeful and promising, and we hope that Bakari will inspire action to save giraffes from the ‘silent extinction’ they are currently experiencing,” Anne Shimerdla, president and CEO of Blank Park Zoo, said in a press release.

The zoo also announced guests will be able to see Bakari starting on Oct. 4, pending training and the weather.

Other possible names included Mosi, Ikemba and Tajiri.

