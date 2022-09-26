Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant

Smith was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison.
Smith was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two companies received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court last Wednesday.

At the plea hearing, it was found that Darrell Smith was a broker and adviser for several investment firms and a corporate officer of companies Energae, LP and I-Lenders LLC.

From 2010 to 2015, Smith was found to have perpetrated a fraud scheme in which he made withdrawals of over $2.4 million in funds from ten of his investment clients’ accounts without those clients’ knowledge or authorization. Smith used the stolen funds to pay expenses related to the operation of Permeate Refining, LLC, which operated a now-defunct ethanol plant in Hopkinton, Iowa.

In order to transfer funds from client accounts, Smith either forged his clients’ signatures on the authorizations or used pre-signed, blank authorization forms without the clients’ approval.

Each company was sentenced to one year of probation and order to pay a total of $1,056,909.68 in restitution to 10 victims. A $2,405,409.68 forfeiture money judgment was also imposed on each corporation.

Smith was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anora Hill, 12.
Missing Marshalltown girl found safe
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed
The football field at Linn-Mar High School in Marion on Wednesday, August 10, 2016. (Marlon...
Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

(Left to Right) Officer Ivan Rossi, Officer Daniel Boesen, and Police Chief Dustin Liston
Iowa City Police Officers awarded ‘Life Saving Commendation’; see their heroic act
People can now vote on which name they think would fit best for the giraffe calf that was born...
Voting is in, Blank Park Zoo announces giraffe calf’s name
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13...
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 15-year-old
As Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Caribbean, it has the potential to bring a dangerous storm...
Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian