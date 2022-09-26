Two injured in Tama County crash after vehicle catches fire

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured after a crash occurred on Highway 30 Monday morning.

At approximately 8:04 am, the Iowa State Patrol received a report of a crash on Highway 30 westbound near mile marker 204. Investigators say a 2013 Ford F450 was disabled and parked in the right lane of the highway when a 2020 Volvo Tractor Semi-truck struck it from behind.

The Volvo jackknifed into the median and caught fire.

First responders pulled the driver of the Volvo out of the cab. They were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals for their injuries.

The driver of the Ford was standing outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.