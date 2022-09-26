Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Two injured in Tama County crash after vehicle catches fire

The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.(Source: MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured after a crash occurred on Highway 30 Monday morning.

At approximately 8:04 am, the Iowa State Patrol received a report of a crash on Highway 30 westbound near mile marker 204. Investigators say a 2013 Ford F450 was disabled and parked in the right lane of the highway when a 2020 Volvo Tractor Semi-truck struck it from behind.

The Volvo jackknifed into the median and caught fire.

First responders pulled the driver of the Volvo out of the cab. They were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals for their injuries.

The driver of the Ford was standing outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anora Hill, 12.
Missing Marshalltown girl found safe
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed
The football field at Linn-Mar High School in Marion on Wednesday, August 10, 2016. (Marlon...
Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid
NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid
Parents and teachers
Students benefit from parents and teachers working together
Camp Courageous is in need of more workers to welcome even more campers.
Camp Courageous is in need of more workers to welcome even more campers
Shelter House gets three more years to support position that brings services out to the community
Shelter House gets three more years to support position that brings services out to the community
Shelter House gets three more years to support position that brings services out to the community
Shelter House gets three more years to support position that brings services out to the community