Turnout strong for ‘Step Up for Down Syndrome’ walk in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 200 people took part in the Hawkeye Area Down Syndrome Association “Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk” on Sunday.

The event, held at Cherry Hill Park, is the association’s only fundraiser. This year, they raised around $20,000, which will go towards things to help children with Down Syndrome, such as monthly music therapy.

Some of the funds also go towards a grant program where parents can get up to $500 at a time to help cover things like therapy, equipment, and other things insurance might not cover.

This is the first time the walk has been held in person since before the COVID-19 Pandemic.

