A quiet and cool workweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting the workweek with sunshine and a few clouds outside the window this morning along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You’ll probably need a light jacket or a sweater before heading out to work and school. We’ll enjoy a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with cool temperatures in the 60s. It will also be another windy day with winds up to 30 mph possible. Winds will die down overnight with a mostly clear sky, which will allow temperatures to drop into the low 40s.

Quiet conditions will stick around through next weekend with highs in the 60s through Friday. The season’s first frost is possible Tuesday night with lows cooling into the 30s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.