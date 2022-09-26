Show You Care
Pusateri’s restaurant in Dubuque closes after more than 70 years

A Dubuque restaurant closed its doors after more than 70 years.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Pusateri’s Restaurant in Dubuque announced it’s closing after more than 70 years due to staffing shortages.

The current owner’s father-in-law opened the restaurant in the mid-1950′s, specializing in Italian-American food and pizza.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, the owner thanked customers for the memories.

“Thanks for 70+ years,” a signed posted on their door said in an image posted on Facebook. “Pusateri’s will be closing due to staffing shortages.”

The closing comes after the restaurant announced reduced hours on Saturdays in August due to the staffing shortages.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

