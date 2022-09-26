Show You Care
North Liberty awarded more than $1 million grant to hire full-time firefighters

(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Liberty Fire Department is set to expand.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the city of North Liberty a grant of $1,013,539 to be received over three years to hire three full-time shift firefighters.

Those firefighters will work 24-hour schedules, giving the city one full-time shift firefighter on duty at all times. They’ll also supervise the part-time firefighters, giving the city three firefighters on staff every night.

“With North Liberty’s continued growth and with it an increasing number of emergency calls, this is a big win for the community,” Fire Chief Brian Platz said in a news release. “It’s the result of city officials and first responders’ hard work and determination.”

The city said the addition of the three positions will increase the department’s reliability and reduce response times.

