James Earl Jones retiring as Darth Vader’s voice

James Earl Jones' voice will live on as Darth Vader, even though the actor is stepping down...
James Earl Jones' voice will live on as Darth Vader, even though the actor is stepping down from the character.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - Darth Vader’s deep voice will live on with and without James Earl Jones.

He’s been recording the legendary “Star Wars” villain’s lines since 1977.

But the 91-year-old actor hasn’t done any voice work for the franchise since 2019.

According to Vanity Fair, Jones took part in an artificial intelligence program that helped recreate his voice for future projects.

A Ukrainian start-up called “Respeecher” worked on developing a version of Jones’ voice which was featured in the Disney Plus miniseries “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Vanity Fair also reports Jones signed off on the deal to allow his voice to be used in future Lucasfilm projects through AI and archival recordings.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

