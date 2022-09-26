Iowa City Police Officers awarded ‘Life Saving Commendation’; see their heroic act

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officers Daniel Boesen and Ivan Rossi have been awarded the Iowa City Police Department’s ‘Life Saving Commendation’ for their work in helping save a man’s life.

On August 14th, 2022, the two officers responded to a stabbing call in Iowa City. With a potentially dangerous and chaotic scene, Johnson County Ambulance Service was required to stage outside of the immediate vicinity, leaving Boesen and Rossi to assess the scene.

Boesen and Rossi quickly identified the victim, who was suffering from a deep cut to the arm caused by a machete attack. Officer Boesen directed Officer Rossi to apply a tourniquet to the victim, who was excessively losing blood and making comments they feared they were going to die.

With the victim on the verge of losing consciousness, Officers Boesen and Rossi made the decision to carry the victim to the ambulance. The victim was taken to the emergency room and immediately underwent surgery.

“Officer Boesen and Rossi’s calm and decisive actions in the chaotic scene attributed to saving the victim’s life,” said Iowa City Police Chief Dustin Liston. “Their actions reflect positively on the Iowa City Police Department and is an example of our commitment to serving the public with courage and compassion.”

You can watch body camera footage from the incident below. (WARNING: some of the footage contains injuries that may be disturbing to watch).

